Was there any good news for Huntsman Corp (HUN) stock in the last session?

While Huntsman Corp has overperformed by 0.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HUN fell by -47.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.12 to $8.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.11% in the last 200 days.

On September 12, 2025, Mizuho Downgraded Huntsman Corp (NYSE: HUN) to Underperform. A report published by Wells Fargo on May 05, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for HUN. BofA Securities also Downgraded HUN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 15, 2025. JP Morgan June 07, 2024d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for HUN, as published in its report on June 07, 2024. Wells Fargo’s report from February 23, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $32 for HUN shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Huntsman Corp (HUN)

It’s important to note that HUN shareholders are currently getting $1.00 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.37%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Huntsman Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.43% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.85, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and HUN is registering an average volume of 4.68M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.75%, with a loss of -8.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.67, showing growth from the present price of $9.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HUN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Huntsman Corp Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.76%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.17% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.