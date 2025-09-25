Was Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM)’s session last reading good?

While Surf Air Mobility Inc has underperformed by -3.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SRFM fell by -20.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.91 to $1.12, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.77% in the last 200 days.

On April 02, 2025, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE: SRFM) to Buy. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on May 15, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for SRFM. Piper Sandler also rated SRFM shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 08, 2023. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on August 28, 2023, and assigned a price target of $3. Bernstein initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for SRFM, as published in its report on August 22, 2023.

Analysis of Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.25%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Surf Air Mobility Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SRFM is registering an average volume of 8.86M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.22%, with a gain of 0.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.88, showing growth from the present price of $4.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SRFM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Surf Air Mobility Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 43.31%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.17% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.