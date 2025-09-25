Was anything negative for Karman Holdings Inc (KRMN) stock last session?

While Karman Holdings Inc has underperformed by -2.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KRMN rose by 122.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $70.32 to $25.02, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 52.47% in the last 200 days.

On September 05, 2025, Raymond James started tracking Karman Holdings Inc (NYSE: KRMN) recommending Strong Buy. A report published by William Blair on March 10, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for KRMN. Robert W. Baird also rated KRMN shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 10, 2025. RBC Capital Mkts Initiated an Outperform rating on March 10, 2025, and assigned a price target of $35. Evercore ISI initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for KRMN, as published in its report on March 10, 2025. Citigroup’s report from March 10, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $42 for KRMN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Karman Holdings Inc (KRMN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 38.66%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Karman Holdings Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.58, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and KRMN is registering an average volume of 1.73M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.85%, with a gain of 4.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $68.75, showing growth from the present price of $66.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KRMN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Karman Holdings Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.26%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.37% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.