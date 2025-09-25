UUUU (Energy Fuels Inc) has impressive results

While Energy Fuels Inc has overperformed by 1.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UUUU rose by 228.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.77 to $3.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 159.02% in the last 200 days.

On July 23, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) recommending Buy. A report published by Roth Capital on July 11, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for UUUU. H.C. Wainwright resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for UUUU, as published in its report on November 04, 2024. ROTH MKM’s report from June 05, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $6.25 for UUUU shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -51.69%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Energy Fuels Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.27% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.95, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and UUUU has an average volume of 13.88M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.97%, with a gain of 19.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.37, showing decline from the present price of $16.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UUUU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Energy Fuels Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.31%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.18% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.