Understanding FFAI’s book value per share for better investment insights

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI)’s stock is trading at $1.5 at the moment marking a fall of -9.09% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -66.37% less than their 52-week high of $4.46, and 80.51% over their 52-week low of $0.83. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -39.20% below the high and +1.33% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, FFAI’s SMA-200 is $1.6045.

Further, it is important to consider FFAI stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 362.00.FFAI’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.08, resulting in an 16.65 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI): Earnings History

If we examine Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2023, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$329.52, slashing the consensus of -$360. In other words, it beat the consensus by $30.48, resulting in a 8.47% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2023, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$329.52 in contrast with the Outlook of -$360. That was a difference of $30.48 and a surprise of 8.47%.

An overview of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI) traded 12,669,124 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.8112 and price change of -0.8601. With the moving average of $2.2072 and a price change of -0.7401, about 18,404,428 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, FFAI’s 100-day average volume is 14,008,698 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.8227 and a price change of +0.3499.