Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Tower Semiconductor Ltd has underperformed by -1.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TSEM rose by 31.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $72.13 to $28.64, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 47.08% in the last 200 days.

On September 18, 2025, Barclays started tracking Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ: TSEM) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by Wedbush on February 03, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for TSEM. Susquehanna also Upgraded TSEM shares as ‘Positive’, setting a target price of $55 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 10, 2024. Susquehanna Initiated an Neutral rating on February 29, 2024, and assigned a price target of $36. The Benchmark Company initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TSEM, as published in its report on October 25, 2023. Craig Hallum’s report from August 17, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $38 for TSEM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.95%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.41% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TSEM is registering an average volume of 1.18M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.40%, with a gain of 0.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $71.60, showing growth from the present price of $67.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TSEM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tower Semiconductor Ltd Shares?

A giant in the Semiconductors market, Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) is based in the Israel. When comparing Tower Semiconductor Ltd shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 38.99, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -13.91%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.52% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.