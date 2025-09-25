SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)’s stock performance: a year in review

While SSR Mining Inc has underperformed by -1.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SSRM rose by 227.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.71 to $5.06, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 92.84% in the last 200 days.

On September 19, 2025, UBS Downgraded SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM) to Neutral. A report published by UBS on August 15, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SSRM. BMO Capital Markets also rated SSRM shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $13.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 18, 2025. RBC Capital Mkts February 05, 2025d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for SSRM, as published in its report on February 05, 2025. UBS’s report from February 22, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $5 for SSRM shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 119.35%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

SSR Mining Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SSRM has an average volume of 3.24M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.00%, with a gain of 4.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.92, showing decline from the present price of $22.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SSRM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SSR Mining Inc Shares?

Gold giant SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing SSR Mining Inc shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 29.78, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 766.60%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.02% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.