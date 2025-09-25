Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) requires closer examination

While Soleno Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 13.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SLNO rose by 43.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $90.32 to $41.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.15% in the last 200 days.

On August 20, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO) recommending Overweight. A report published by TD Cowen on June 23, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SLNO. Stifel also rated SLNO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $74 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 05, 2025. Robert W. Baird resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for SLNO, as published in its report on December 02, 2024. H.C. Wainwright’s report from September 03, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $70 for SLNO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -69.53% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 15.01, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SLNO is registering an average volume of 1.76M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.15%, with a gain of 26.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $118.73, showing growth from the present price of $64.5, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SLNO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Soleno Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.49% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.