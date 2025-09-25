Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI) is a good investment, but the stock may be undervalued

While Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc has underperformed by -4.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SEI rose by 29.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.46 to $12.48, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 36.66% in the last 200 days.

On June 13, 2025, Raymond James started tracking Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (NYSE: SEI) recommending Outperform. A report published by Barclays on June 06, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for SEI. Citigroup also rated SEI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 22, 2025. Vertical Research Initiated an Buy rating on May 14, 2025, and assigned a price target of $36. Northland Capital initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for SEI, as published in its report on April 22, 2025. Janney’s report from February 25, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $57 for SEI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI)

It’s important to note that SEI shareholders are currently getting $0.48 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 102.11%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.99% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.98, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SEI is registering an average volume of 2.09M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.00%, with a gain of 12.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $45.20, showing growth from the present price of $37.4, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SEI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc Shares?

A giant in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services market, Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI) is based in the USA. When comparing Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 63.27, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 47.36%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 25.34%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 108.23% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.