Sabre Corp (SABR) shows promising results

While Sabre Corp has underperformed by -1.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SABR fell by -50.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.63 to $1.69, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.96% in the last 200 days.

On August 15, 2025, Rothschild & Co Redburn Downgraded Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) to Neutral. A report published by Bernstein on August 11, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for SABR. Bernstein also Upgraded SABR shares as ‘Mkt Perform’, setting a target price of $3.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 01, 2025. BofA Securities March 04, 2025d the rating to Buy on March 04, 2025, and set its price target from $4.50 to $6.10. Cantor Fitzgerald January 07, 2025d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for SABR, as published in its report on January 07, 2025. Bernstein’s report from November 19, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $3 for SABR shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Sabre Corp (SABR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.44%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Sabre Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.01, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SABR is recording an average volume of 7.24M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.07%, with a loss of -1.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.71, showing growth from the present price of $1.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SABR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sabre Corp Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.61% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.