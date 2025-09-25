Predicting Mr. Cooper Group Inc’s (COOP) earnings for the current quarter

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -2.27% from the previous close with its current price standing at $207.84. Its current price is -11.45% under its 52-week high of $234.73 and 145.45% more than its 52-week low of $84.68. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -11.48% below the high and +18.06% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, COOP’s SMA-200 is $134.92.

Additionally, it is important to take into account COOP stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 6.29 for the last tewlve months.COOP’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.61, resulting in an 13.99 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 10 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.60 in simple terms.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 3 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of 3.23 and 3.20 with an average Earnings Estimate of 3.22 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of 2.84 and also replicates 13.38% growth rate year over year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 1.94% of shares. A total of 537 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 96.11% of its stock and 98.01% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holding total of 3.79 shares that make 5.93% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 786.13 million.

The securities firm VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 2.06 shares of COOP, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.22% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 427.43 million.

An overview of Mr. Cooper Group Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) traded 850,373 shares per day, with a moving average of $209.62 and price change of +16.81. With the moving average of $190.21 and a price change of +61.15, about 962,207 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, COOP’s 100-day average volume is 1,062,841 shares, alongside a moving average of $163.77 and a price change of +87.21.