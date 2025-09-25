Oracle Corp (ORCL) stock shows negative growth on Wednesday

While Oracle Corp has underperformed by -1.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ORCL rose by 85.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $345.72 to $118.86, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 62.04% in the last 200 days.

On September 10, 2025, Citigroup Upgraded Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) to Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on September 10, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ORCL. BMO Capital Markets also reiterated ORCL shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $345 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 10, 2025. BMO Capital Markets Reiterated the rating as Outperform on September 09, 2025, but set its price target from $245 to $275. Scotiabank initiated its ‘Sector Outperform’ rating for ORCL, as published in its report on July 17, 2025. Piper Sandler’s report from July 10, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $270 for ORCL shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Oracle Corp (ORCL)

ORCL currently pays a dividend of $1.80 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.17%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Oracle Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 71.15% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.62, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 18.73M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ORCL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.00%, with a gain of 2.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $341.33, showing growth from the present price of $308.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ORCL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Oracle Corp Shares?

The USA based company Oracle Corp (ORCL) is one of the biggest names in Software – Infrastructure. When comparing Oracle Corp shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 71.41, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -2.06%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 41.52%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.39% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.