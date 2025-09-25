Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While Modine Manufacturing Co has underperformed by -3.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MOD rose by 21.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $159.54 to $64.79, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 32.75% in the last 200 days.

On June 12, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE: MOD) recommending Overweight. A report published by B. Riley Securities on August 01, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MOD. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on March 19, 2024, and assigned a price target of $105. CJS Securities initiated its ‘Market Outperform’ rating for MOD, as published in its report on June 13, 2023. B. Riley Securities’s report from June 07, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $40 for MOD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. CJS Securities also rated the stock as ‘Market Outperform’.

Analysis of Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.22%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Modine Manufacturing Co’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.88% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.28, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MOD has an average volume of 1.06M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.28%, with a loss of -7.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $165.00, showing growth from the present price of $141.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MOD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Modine Manufacturing Co Shares?

Auto Parts giant Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Modine Manufacturing Co shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 40.49, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 8.64%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.68%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 109.12% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.