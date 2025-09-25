MAZE’s price-to-cash ratio: Is it a good investment at the moment?

Maze Therapeutics Inc (MAZE)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 4.70% from the previous close with its current price standing at $27.41. Its current price is -0.87% under its 52-week high of $27.65 and 308.49% more than its 52-week low of $6.71. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -0.90% below the high and +106.33% above the low.

Additionally, it is important to take into account MAZE stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 480.78 for the last tewlve months.MAZE’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 4.58, resulting in an 4.54 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Maze Therapeutics Inc (MAZE) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 8 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.75 in simple terms.

Maze Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MAZE) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Maze Therapeutics Inc (MAZE). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 5.85% of shares. A total of 97 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 88.64% of its stock and 94.14% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Select Portfolios-Select Biotechnology Portfolio holding total of 229.2 shares that make 0.52% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 6.28 million.

The securities firm iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 219.22 shares of MAZE, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.50% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 6.01 million.

An overview of Maze Therapeutics Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Maze Therapeutics Inc (MAZE) traded 863,566 shares per day, with a moving average of $20.22 and price change of +13.53. With the moving average of $16.95 and a price change of +11.14, about 465,840 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, MAZE’s 100-day average volume is 287,223 shares, alongside a moving average of $14.44 and a price change of +16.55.