It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Guardant Health Inc (GH)

While Guardant Health Inc has underperformed by -3.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GH rose by 88.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $68.00 to $20.14, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 25.41% in the last 200 days.

On September 22, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) recommending Overweight. A report published by Mizuho on April 10, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for GH. Barclays also rated GH shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 23, 2025. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GH, as published in its report on June 03, 2024. Craig Hallum’s report from April 24, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $28 for GH shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Guardant Health Inc (GH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.95%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Guardant Health Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4584.47% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.35, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and GH has an average volume of 2.48M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.70%, with a gain of 0.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $61.68, showing growth from the present price of $57.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Guardant Health Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.44%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 100.18% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.