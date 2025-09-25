Is Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:PAVS) stock a better investment at this time?

Currently, Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd’s (PAVS) stock is trading at $1.05, marking a gain of 7.14% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -30.00% below its 52-week high of $1.50 and 228.12% above its 52-week low of $0.32. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -5.45% below the high and +57.53% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, PAVS’s SMA-200 is $1.1073.

As well, it is important to consider PAVS stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 1010.05.PAVS’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.91, resulting in an 14.08 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd (PAVS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: PAVS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd (PAVS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 89.92% of shares. A total of 4 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.11% of its stock and 1.06% of its float.

Sep 30, 2024 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holding total of 306.0 shares that make 0.00% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 301.0.

An overview of Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd (PAVS) traded 561,805 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.8353 and price change of +0.3290. With the moving average of $0.8209 and a price change of +0.1300, about 228,554 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, PAVS’s 100-day average volume is 120,168 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.9127 and a price change of -0.2828.