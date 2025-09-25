Is Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE) worth investing in despite its undervalued state?

While Niagen Bioscience Inc has underperformed by -6.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NAGE rose by 79.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.69 to $3.18, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.74% in the last 200 days.

On May 27, 2025, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Niagen Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: NAGE) recommending Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on August 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Perform’ for NAGE. B. Riley Securities also Downgraded NAGE shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $2.40 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 11, 2022. ROTH Capital Initiated an Buy rating on March 08, 2022, and assigned a price target of $7. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for NAGE, as published in its report on October 16, 2019. B. Riley FBR’s report from February 14, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $7 for NAGE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 36.84%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Niagen Bioscience Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 37.36% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.24, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NAGE is recording 1.09M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.38%, with a loss of -1.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.55, showing growth from the present price of $9.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NAGE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Niagen Bioscience Inc Shares?

The Biotechnology market is dominated by Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE) based in the USA. When comparing Niagen Bioscience Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 44.34, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 21000.00%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 35.52%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.57% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.