Is Leslies Inc (LESL) a opportunity to investors?

While Leslies Inc has overperformed by 7.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LESL fell by -84.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.63 to $0.27, whereas the simple moving average fell by -65.42% in the last 200 days.

On April 25, 2025, Stifel Upgraded Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) to Hold. A report published by BofA Securities on February 18, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for LESL. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated LESL shares as ‘Market Perform’, quoting a target price of $3.75 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 26, 2024. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the rating as Market Perform on July 18, 2024, but set its price target from $6 to $4. Stifel July 18, 2024d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Sell’ for LESL, as published in its report on July 18, 2024. Mizuho’s report from March 19, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $7 for LESL shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Leslies Inc (LESL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.16%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Leslies Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.43, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LESL has an average volume of 4.04M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.89%, with a gain of 20.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $0.63, showing growth from the present price of $0.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LESL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Leslies Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.35%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.63% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.