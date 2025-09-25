Is Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) a good investment opportunity?

While Joby Aviation Inc has underperformed by -4.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JOBY rose by 96.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.95 to $4.78, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 63.57% in the last 200 days.

On August 07, 2025, H.C. Wainwright Downgraded Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) to Neutral. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on August 07, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald also Downgraded JOBY shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 12, 2025. JP Morgan January 10, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for JOBY, as published in its report on January 10, 2025. Needham’s report from November 19, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $8 for JOBY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -46.43%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Joby Aviation Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -88.93% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.23, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and JOBY is recording an average volume of 37.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.28%, with a gain of 12.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.00, showing decline from the present price of $15.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JOBY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Joby Aviation Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 44.35%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 33.42% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.