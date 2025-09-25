Is DRDGold Ltd. ADR (DRD) worth investing in despite its undervalued state?

While DRDGold Ltd. ADR has underperformed by -4.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DRD rose by 204.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.50 to $8.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 87.28% in the last 200 days.

On September 05, 2019, H.C. Wainwright started tracking DRDGold Ltd. ADR (NYSE: DRD) recommending Buy. A report published by Macquarie on March 08, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for DRD. JP Morgan September 14, 2015d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for DRD, as published in its report on September 14, 2015.

Analysis of DRDGold Ltd. ADR (DRD)

It’s important to note that DRD shareholders are currently getting $0.39 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.16%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

DRDGold Ltd. ADR’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 28.11% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.76, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DRD is registering an average volume of 629.76K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.09%, with a gain of 9.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.00, showing decline from the present price of $26.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DRD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DRDGold Ltd. ADR Shares?

A giant in the Gold market, DRDGold Ltd. ADR (DRD) is based in the South Africa. When comparing DRDGold Ltd. ADR shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.45, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 75.04%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.31% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.