Is Brazil Potash Corp (GRO) a good investment opportunity?

While Brazil Potash Corp has overperformed by 15.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GRO fell by -60.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.00 to $1.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.17% in the last 200 days.

On January 07, 2025, ROTH MKM started tracking Brazil Potash Corp (AMEX: GRO) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Brazil Potash Corp (GRO)

To gain a thorough understanding of Brazil Potash Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.09, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GRO is recording an average volume of 1.72M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.51%, with a gain of 22.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.75, showing growth from the present price of $3.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Brazil Potash Corp Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 45.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.63% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.