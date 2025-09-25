Investing in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI) might be an excellent idea, but the stock is currently overvalued/undervalued

While Smith & Wesson Brands Inc has underperformed by -1.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SWBI fell by -6.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.20 to $7.73, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.71% in the last 200 days.

On January 27, 2025, Lake Street Upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (NASDAQ: SWBI) to Buy. A report published by Lake Street on December 06, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for SWBI. Craig Hallum also Downgraded SWBI shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 06, 2024. Craig Hallum March 08, 2024d the rating to Buy on March 08, 2024, and set its price target from $14 to $18. Lake Street resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for SWBI, as published in its report on December 07, 2022. Cowen’s report from December 03, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $22 for SWBI shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI)

It’s important to note that SWBI shareholders are currently getting $0.52 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.84%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.27% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.37, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SWBI is registering an average volume of 1.01M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.51%, with a gain of 0.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.00, showing growth from the present price of $9.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SWBI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Smith & Wesson Brands Inc Shares?

A giant in the Aerospace & Defense market, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI) is based in the USA. When comparing Smith & Wesson Brands Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 34.89, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -65.81%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.49%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.46% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.