How should investors view Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU)?

While Futu Holdings Ltd ADR has overperformed by 5.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FUTU rose by 120.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $199.86 to $70.14, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 47.38% in the last 200 days.

On August 12, 2025, Daiwa Securities started tracking Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) recommending Buy. A report published by Barclays on July 17, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for FUTU. Citigroup also Downgraded FUTU shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $95 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 19, 2024. Morgan Stanley November 18, 2024d the rating to Overweight on November 18, 2024, and set its price target from $70 to $115. JP Morgan May 28, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for FUTU, as published in its report on May 28, 2024. CLSA’s report from March 18, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $65 for FUTU shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 70.01%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Futu Holdings Ltd ADR’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.43% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.18, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and FUTU is recording an average volume of 2.43M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.25%, with a gain of 0.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $211.09, showing growth from the present price of $176.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FUTU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Futu Holdings Ltd ADR Shares?

A leading company in the Capital Markets sector, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) is based in the Hong Kong. When comparing Futu Holdings Ltd ADR shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 24.44, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 110.90%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.77%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.55% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.