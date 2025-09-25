How did Owens & Minor, Inc (OMI) fare last session?

Within its last year performance, OMI fell by -59.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.38 to $4.56, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.55% in the last 200 days.

On July 19, 2024, Citigroup Upgraded Owens & Minor, Inc (NYSE: OMI) to Buy. A report published by Leerink Partners on February 26, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for OMI. Barclays also rated OMI shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 03, 2024. Citigroup October 13, 2022d the rating to Neutral on October 13, 2022, and set its price target from $52 to $18. Robert W. Baird October 12, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for OMI, as published in its report on October 12, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from October 12, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $17 for OMI shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Owens & Minor, Inc (OMI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -74.47%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Owens & Minor, Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -144.11% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.83, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and OMI is registering an average volume of 1.95M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.29%, with a loss of -2.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.12, showing growth from the present price of $5.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OMI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Owens & Minor, Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 106.69% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.