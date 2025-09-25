Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)’s stock price range in the last year

While Hain Celestial Group Inc has overperformed by 0.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HAIN fell by -73.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.43 to $1.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -48.89% in the last 200 days.

On September 17, 2025, Stephens Downgraded Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Bernstein on May 08, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for HAIN. DA Davidson also rated HAIN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 01, 2024. Maxim Group Reiterated the rating as Buy on February 08, 2024, but set its price target from $25 to $18. Stephens initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for HAIN, as published in its report on June 23, 2023. Piper Sandler’s report from May 10, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $16 for HAIN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -13.24%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Hain Celestial Group Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -74.88% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.02, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and HAIN is registering an average volume of 1.61M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.38%, with a gain of 14.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.52, showing growth from the present price of $1.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HAIN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hain Celestial Group Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.82%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.84% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.