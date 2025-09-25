Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN) did well last session?

While Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc has overperformed by 2.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GDYN fell by -63.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.50 to $7.37, whereas the simple moving average fell by -44.20% in the last 200 days.

On September 22, 2025, Jefferies started tracking Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDYN) recommending Buy. A report published by TD Cowen on August 02, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for GDYN. Wedbush also rated GDYN shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 24, 2024. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on March 04, 2022, but set its price target from $45 to $22. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GDYN, as published in its report on November 01, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from July 30, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $25 for GDYN shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.75%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.69% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.37, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GDYN is registering an average volume of 1.17M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.70%, with a gain of 7.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.20, showing growth from the present price of $8.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GDYN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc Shares?

A giant in the Information Technology Services market, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN) is based in the USA. When comparing Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 40.25, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 670.09%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.