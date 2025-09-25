FN underperforms with a -3.56 decrease in share price

While Fabrinet has underperformed by -3.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FN rose by 66.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $397.26 to $148.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 44.69% in the last 200 days.

On August 25, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) to Overweight. A report published by Wolfe Research on July 08, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Peer Perform’ rating for FN. B. Riley Securities also Upgraded FN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $176 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 04, 2025. Fox Advisors Initiated an Overweight rating on February 18, 2025, and assigned a price target of $270. B. Riley Securities November 20, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for FN, as published in its report on November 20, 2024. Barclays’s report from November 14, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $292 for FN shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Fabrinet (FN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.77%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Fabrinet’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.84% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.28, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 681.08K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for FN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.48%, with a gain of 2.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $334.75, showing decline from the present price of $366.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fabrinet Shares?

The Cayman Islands based company Fabrinet (FN) is one of the biggest names in Electronic Components. When comparing Fabrinet shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 39.99, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 8.91%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 112.63% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.