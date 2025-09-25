Examining VF Corp (VFC) stock is warranted

While VF Corp has underperformed by -0.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VFC fell by -30.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.02 to $9.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.84% in the last 200 days.

On September 16, 2025, Stifel Downgraded VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) to Hold. A report published by Robert W. Baird on August 26, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for VFC. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the rating as Market Perform on May 14, 2025, but set its price target from $27 to $17. Wells Fargo April 30, 2025d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for VFC, as published in its report on April 30, 2025. Citigroup’s report from April 07, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $12 for VFC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of VF Corp (VFC)

Investors in VF Corp will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.36 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.79%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of VF Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.83% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.65, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and VFC is recording 8.57M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.83%, with a gain of 0.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.22, showing decline from the present price of $14.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VFC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze VF Corp Shares?

The Apparel Manufacturing market is dominated by VF Corp (VFC) based in the USA. When comparing VF Corp shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 68.23, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 55.18%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.42% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.