Examining Gogo Inc (GOGO) more closely is necessary

While Gogo Inc has underperformed by -4.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GOGO rose by 5.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.82 to $6.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.47% in the last 200 days.

On August 14, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) recommending Equal-Weight. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded GOGO shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 01, 2022. Morgan Stanley October 06, 2021d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for GOGO, as published in its report on October 06, 2021. Cowen’s report from April 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $14 for GOGO shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Gogo Inc (GOGO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 121.48%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Gogo Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.39% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.32, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GOGO is recording 1.83M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.14%, with a loss of -5.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.50, showing growth from the present price of $8.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GOGO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gogo Inc Shares?

The Telecom Services market is dominated by Gogo Inc (GOGO) based in the USA. When comparing Gogo Inc shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 190.18, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1360.94%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 44.73%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.89% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.