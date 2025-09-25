Do you want to know where to find good stock? Take a look at ETHZilla Corp’s (NASDAQ:ETHZ) Sentiment Analysis

ETHZilla Corp (ETHZ)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -2.25% from the previous close with its current price standing at $2.38. Its current price is -86.56% under its 52-week high of $17.75 and 262.57% more than its 52-week low of $0.66. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -25.08% below the high and +14.69% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, ETHZ’s SMA-200 is $1.80. ETHZ’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.68, resulting in an 176.67 price to cash per share for the period.

How does ETHZilla Corp (ETHZ) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

ETHZilla Corp (ETHZ): Earnings History

If we examine ETHZilla Corp’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 12/31/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$28.13, slashing the consensus of -$41.8. In other words, it beat the consensus by $13.67, resulting in a 32.70% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 12/31/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$28.13 in contrast with the Outlook of -$41.8. That was a difference of $13.67 and a surprise of 32.70%.

ETHZilla Corp (NASDAQ: ETHZ) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in ETHZilla Corp (ETHZ). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 13.63% of shares. A total of 17 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 7.13% of its stock and 8.25% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holding total of 26.19 shares that make 0.02% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 61934.0.

The securities firm Blackstone Alternative Investment Fd.s-Blackstone Alternative Multi-St holds 31.0 shares of ETHZ, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.00% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 73.0.

An overview of ETHZilla Corp’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests ETHZilla Corp (ETHZ) traded 11,634,563 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.49 and price change of -0.56. With the moving average of $3.49 and a price change of +1.54, about 18,206,896 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ETHZ’s 100-day average volume is 9,133,920 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.24 and a price change of +1.22.