Did Etsy Inc (ETSY) perform well in the last session?

While Etsy Inc has overperformed by 2.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ETSY rose by 21.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $70.57 to $40.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.33% in the last 200 days.

On August 07, 2025, Arete Upgraded Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) to Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on July 21, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for ETSY. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for ETSY, as published in its report on March 19, 2025. Jefferies’s report from January 13, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $55 for ETSY shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.84%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Etsy Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.39, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ETSY is recording 5.55M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.76%, with a gain of 5.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $64.12, showing growth from the present price of $64.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ETSY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Etsy Inc Shares?

The Internet Retail market is dominated by Etsy Inc (ETSY) based in the USA. When comparing Etsy Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 51.22, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -38.38%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 133.12% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.