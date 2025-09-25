Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 0.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DAWN fell by -45.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.76 to $5.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.01% in the last 200 days.

On August 19, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) recommending Overweight. A report published by Needham on October 09, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DAWN. BofA Securities also Upgraded DAWN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 01, 2024. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on April 24, 2024, but set its price target from $30 to $33. BofA Securities April 25, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for DAWN, as published in its report on April 25, 2023. CapitalOne’s report from February 08, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $40 for DAWN shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Perform’.

Analysis of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 313.92%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.75% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.53, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DAWN is recording an average volume of 1.50M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.00%, with a loss of -1.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.56, showing growth from the present price of $6.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DAWN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.13%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.56% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.