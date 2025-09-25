Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed by -1.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRNX fell by -31.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $62.53 to $24.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.25% in the last 200 days.

On July 10, 2025, Goldman started tracking Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRNX) recommending Neutral. A report published by Stifel on March 25, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CRNX. Jefferies January 22, 2025d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for CRNX, as published in its report on January 22, 2025. Citigroup’s report from March 06, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $68 for CRNX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX)

In order to gain a clear picture of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -36.94% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.03M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CRNX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.87%, with a gain of 2.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $69.93, showing growth from the present price of $35.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRNX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.54%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 107.61% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.