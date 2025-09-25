Confluent Inc (CFLT) is a good investment, but the stock may be undervalued

While Confluent Inc has underperformed by -0.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CFLT fell by -29.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.90 to $15.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.15% in the last 200 days.

On July 31, 2025, TD Cowen Downgraded Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) to Hold. A report published by Stifel on July 31, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for CFLT. Stephens also rated CFLT shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $31 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 18, 2025. Raymond James Initiated an Outperform rating on April 11, 2025, and assigned a price target of $30. UBS February 26, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for CFLT, as published in its report on February 26, 2025. Morgan Stanley’s report from January 16, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $30 for CFLT shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Confluent Inc (CFLT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.13%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Confluent Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -32.18% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.91, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CFLT is registering an average volume of 8.11M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.05%, with a gain of 0.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.68, showing growth from the present price of $19.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CFLT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Confluent Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.