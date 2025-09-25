Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) deserves closer scrutiny

While Clover Health Investments Corp has underperformed by -0.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLOV rose by 2.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.87 to $2.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.27% in the last 200 days.

On December 17, 2024, Craig Hallum started tracking Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) recommending Buy. A report published by UBS on October 07, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for CLOV. Cowen also Upgraded CLOV shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 02, 2022. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on February 02, 2022, and assigned a price target of $6. SVB Leerink initiated its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for CLOV, as published in its report on January 19, 2022. Citigroup’s report from January 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $3.50 for CLOV shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 34.07%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Clover Health Investments Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.59% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CLOV is registering an average volume of 8.88M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.84%, with a gain of 4.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.65, showing growth from the present price of $3.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CLOV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Clover Health Investments Corp Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.95%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.67% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.