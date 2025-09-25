Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has overperformed by 2.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLF rose by 24.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.34 to $5.63, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.81% in the last 200 days.

On August 14, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on July 22, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for CLF. Jefferies also Downgraded CLF shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 29, 2025. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on December 02, 2024, and assigned a price target of $16. Seaport Research Partners August 27, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for CLF, as published in its report on August 27, 2024. JP Morgan’s report from June 11, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $17 for CLF shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -25.79% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.61, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 23.35M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CLF stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.36%, with a gain of 3.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.31, showing decline from the present price of $11.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CLF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.42% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.