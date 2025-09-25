Can you now get a good deal on 10x Genomics Inc’s shares?

While 10x Genomics Inc has underperformed by -3.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TXG fell by -16.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.16 to $6.78, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.51% in the last 200 days.

On September 11, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking 10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG) recommending Neutral. A report published by Leerink Partners on February 13, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for TXG. Leerink Partners also rated TXG shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 03, 2024. JP Morgan July 18, 2024d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TXG, as published in its report on July 18, 2024. Deutsche Bank’s report from July 10, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $25 for TXG shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.93%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of 10x Genomics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -11.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.23, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TXG is recording an average volume of 3.21M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.26%, with a loss of -6.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.87, showing growth from the present price of $12.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TXG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 10x Genomics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.49% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.