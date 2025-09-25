Camtek Ltd (CAMT)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While Camtek Ltd has underperformed by -2.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CAMT rose by 26.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $110.73 to $47.41, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.20% in the last 200 days.

On August 06, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ: CAMT) to Neutral. A report published by Oppenheimer on July 02, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CAMT. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated CAMT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $100 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 13, 2025. Northland Capital May 16, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for CAMT, as published in its report on May 16, 2024. Jefferies’s report from May 13, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $120 for CAMT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Camtek Ltd (CAMT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Camtek Ltd’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 24.28% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.38, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CAMT is recording 475.95K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.44%, with a gain of 15.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $99.10, showing decline from the present price of $102.5, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CAMT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Camtek Ltd Shares?

The Semiconductor Equipment & Materials market is dominated by Camtek Ltd (CAMT) based in the Israel. When comparing Camtek Ltd shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 37.85, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 10.50%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 38.52%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.25% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.