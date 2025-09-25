Bloom Energy Corp (BE) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now

While Bloom Energy Corp has underperformed by -10.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BE rose by 211.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $86.89 to $9.02, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 140.76% in the last 200 days.

On September 24, 2025, Jefferies Downgraded Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) to Underperform. A report published by JP Morgan on July 09, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for BE. Mizuho also Upgraded BE shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 05, 2025. Mizuho initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for BE, as published in its report on March 18, 2025. TD Cowen’s report from February 28, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $20 for BE shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. ROTH MKM also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Bloom Energy Corp (BE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Bloom Energy Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.65% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.13, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BE is registering an average volume of 11.12M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.44%, with a loss of -13.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $56.63, showing decline from the present price of $69.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bloom Energy Corp Shares?

A giant in the Electrical Equipment & Parts market, Bloom Energy Corp (BE) is based in the USA. When comparing Bloom Energy Corp shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14719.15, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 32.61%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.91%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.36% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.