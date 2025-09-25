ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI) stock shows negative growth on Wednesday

While ATAI Life Sciences N.V has underperformed by -2.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATAI rose by 312.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.76 to $1.03, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 131.14% in the last 200 days.

On July 29, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking ATAI Life Sciences N.V (NASDAQ: ATAI) recommending Outperform. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on November 18, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ATAI. Maxim Group also Upgraded ATAI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 03, 2024. Loop Capital Initiated an Buy rating on November 01, 2022, and assigned a price target of $18. Maxim Group initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ATAI, as published in its report on November 30, 2021. ROTH Capital’s report from November 11, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $32 for ATAI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI)

ATAI Life Sciences N.V’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -62.43% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.02, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ATAI is registering an average volume of 6.38M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.93%, with a gain of 19.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.29, showing growth from the present price of $5.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATAI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ATAI Life Sciences N.V Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 36.21%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.56% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.