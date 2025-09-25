Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR has underperformed by -9.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADAP fell by -74.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.01 to $0.04, whereas the simple moving average fell by -59.37% in the last 200 days.

On July 29, 2025, H.C. Wainwright Downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) to Neutral. A report published by Mizuho on June 26, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ADAP. H.C. Wainwright also rated ADAP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 30, 2024. Scotiabank Initiated an Sector Outperform rating on May 30, 2024, and assigned a price target of $3.15. Bryan Garnier initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ADAP, as published in its report on March 24, 2023. Guggenheim’s report from January 03, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $5 for ADAP shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -89.22%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1341.37% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.29, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 71.96M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ADAP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 25.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 56.91%, with a gain of 67.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $0.28, showing growth from the present price of $0.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADAP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.64%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 27.58% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.