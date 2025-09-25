Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)’s stock performance: a year in review

While Abercrombie & Fitch Co has overperformed by 2.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ANF fell by -40.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $167.71 to $65.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.44% in the last 200 days.

On September 18, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) recommending Buy. A report published by Citigroup on August 20, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ANF. Barclays also rated ANF shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $71 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 21, 2025. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the rating as Outperform on March 06, 2025, but set its price target from $190 to $125. UBS January 10, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ANF, as published in its report on January 10, 2025. JP Morgan’s report from December 20, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $204 for ANF shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.58%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Abercrombie & Fitch Co’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 43.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.86, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ANF is recording an average volume of 2.01M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.71%, with a gain of 4.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $115.22, showing growth from the present price of $89.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ANF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Abercrombie & Fitch Co Shares?

A leading company in the Apparel Retail sector, Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) is based in the USA. When comparing Abercrombie & Fitch Co shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.43, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 16.51%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.16%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 102.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.