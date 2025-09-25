A closer look at Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) is warranted

While Rigetti Computing Inc has overperformed by 0.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RGTI rose by 107.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.40 to $0.71, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 153.96% in the last 200 days.

On July 02, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI) recommending Overweight. A report published by Craig Hallum on December 20, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RGTI. B. Riley Securities also rated RGTI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 25, 2024. Alliance Global Partners Initiated an Buy rating on March 01, 2024, and assigned a price target of $3.50. The Benchmark Company August 11, 2023d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for RGTI, as published in its report on August 11, 2023. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -41.64%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Rigetti Computing Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -48.81% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 41.57, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RGTI is recording 47.35M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.77%, with a gain of 43.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.57, showing decline from the present price of $31.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RGTI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rigetti Computing Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.