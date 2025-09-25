A closer look at IonQ Inc (IONQ) is warranted

While IonQ Inc has underperformed by -1.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IONQ rose by 76.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $76.13 to $7.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 97.64% in the last 200 days.

On September 15, 2025, Needham Reiterated IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) to Buy. A report published by B. Riley Securities on August 27, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for IONQ. DA Davidson also Downgraded IONQ shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 07, 2025. Rosenblatt Initiated an Buy rating on July 29, 2025, and assigned a price target of $70. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for IONQ, as published in its report on July 02, 2025. DA Davidson’s report from December 19, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $50 for IONQ shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of IonQ Inc (IONQ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 81.83%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

IonQ Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -57.06% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.33, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and IONQ is registering an average volume of 22.00M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.08%, with a gain of 12.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $64.62, showing decline from the present price of $73.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IONQ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze IonQ Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.18%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.96% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.