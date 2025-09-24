XTIA’s Q2 earnings predictions: What the experts say

Currently, XTI Aerospace Inc’s (XTIA) stock is trading at $1.61, marking a gain of 2.88% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -97.32% below its 52-week high of $60.00 and 67.19% above its 52-week low of $0.96. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -31.09% below the high and +20.99% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, XTIA’s SMA-200 is $3.5436.

As well, it is important to consider XTIA stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 16.28.XTIA’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.32, resulting in an 2.47 price to cash per share for the period.

How does XTI Aerospace Inc (XTIA) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

XTI Aerospace Inc (NASDAQ: XTIA) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in XTI Aerospace Inc (XTIA). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.34% of shares. A total of 31 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 4.65% of its stock and 4.67% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holding total of 41.74 shares that make 0.13% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 67413.0.

The securities firm Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 31.37 shares of XTIA, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.10% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 50657.0.

An overview of XTI Aerospace Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests XTI Aerospace Inc (XTIA) traded 2,704,811 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.8077 and price change of -0.2550. With the moving average of $1.8851 and a price change of -0.4650, about 1,876,316 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, XTIA’s 100-day average volume is 2,810,152 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.9871 and a price change of +0.2750.