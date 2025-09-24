What is the investor’s view on SES AI Corporation (SES)?

While SES AI Corporation has overperformed by 2.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SES fell by -13.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.53 to $0.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 99.14% in the last 200 days.

On May 20, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) recommending Overweight. Wolfe Research also rated SES shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $1 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 05, 2024. Wolfe Research June 08, 2023d its ‘Peer Perform’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for SES, as published in its report on June 08, 2023. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of SES AI Corporation (SES)

SES AI Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.37% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.45, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SES has an average volume of 7.77M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.85%, with a gain of 47.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.50, showing decline from the present price of $1.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SES is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SES AI Corporation Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.28%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.66% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.