What is the investor’s view on Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS)?

While Pyxis Oncology Inc has overperformed by 0.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PYXS rose by 40.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.39 to $0.83, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 66.97% in the last 200 days.

On September 04, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: PYXS) recommending Buy. A report published by William Blair on November 21, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for PYXS. Stephens also rated PYXS shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 08, 2024. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on August 08, 2024, and assigned a price target of $10. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PYXS, as published in its report on May 07, 2024. BTIG Research’s report from February 09, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $8 for PYXS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Leerink Partners also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Pyxis Oncology Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -74.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.65, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PYXS is recording an average volume of 669.47K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.19%, with a gain of 6.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PYXS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pyxis Oncology Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.82%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 33.01% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.