Was anything negative for Neonode Inc (NEON) stock last session?

While Neonode Inc has underperformed by -3.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NEON fell by -51.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.90 to $3.80, whereas the simple moving average fell by -68.91% in the last 200 days.

On September 04, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann Downgraded Neonode Inc (NASDAQ: NEON) to Neutral. A report published by Ladenburg Thalmann on October 18, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NEON. Craig Hallum also rated NEON shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 11, 2020. Ascendiant Capital Markets resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for NEON, as published in its report on August 07, 2015. Ascendiant Capital Markets’s report from August 07, 2014 suggests a price prediction of $7 for NEON shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Neonode Inc (NEON)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -57.94%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Neonode Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -48.54% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NEON is registering an average volume of 2.39M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.55%, with a loss of -2.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NEON is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Neonode Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.63%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 15.29% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.