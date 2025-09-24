Understanding EPIX’s financial ratios: A beginner’s guide

Essa Pharma Inc (EPIX)’s stock is trading at $0.19 at the moment marking a fall of -9.99% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -97.26% less than their 52-week high of $6.77, and 0.22% over their 52-week low of $0.19. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -77.50% below the high and +3.11% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, EPIX’s SMA-200 is $1.5601. EPIX’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.08, resulting in an 0.08 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Essa Pharma Inc (EPIX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 2 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.00 in simple terms.

Essa Pharma Inc (EPIX): Earnings History

If we examine Essa Pharma Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/31/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.19, slashing the consensus of -$0.27. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.08, resulting in a 28.19% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/31/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.19 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.27. That was a difference of $0.08 and a surprise of 28.19%.

Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EPIX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Essa Pharma Inc (EPIX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 5.64% of shares. A total of 44 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 73.70% of its stock and 78.11% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is American Century ETF Trust-Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF holding total of 46.37 shares that make 0.10% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 8718.0.

The securities firm Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 23.84 shares of EPIX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.05% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 4481.0.

An overview of Essa Pharma Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Essa Pharma Inc (EPIX) traded 4,508,093 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.2184 and price change of -0.0775. With the moving average of $1.1679 and a price change of -1.6844, about 7,821,715 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, EPIX’s 100-day average volume is 3,996,948 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.4388 and a price change of -1.5844.