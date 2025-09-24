Technical analysis of Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) stock chart patterns

While Ovid Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -2.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OVID rose by 34.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.47 to $0.24, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 104.14% in the last 200 days.

On August 08, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID) recommending Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on June 18, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Perform’ for OVID. B. Riley Securities also rated OVID shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 30, 2024. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on April 29, 2024, and assigned a price target of $9. Wedbush initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for OVID, as published in its report on April 05, 2024. BTIG Research’s report from December 21, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $11 for OVID shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3611.24%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -52.77% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.72, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and OVID has an average volume of 2.00M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.55%, with a gain of 10.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.40, showing growth from the present price of $1.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OVID is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ovid Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.63% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.